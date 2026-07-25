Brazil Blocks Trump Officials' Entry Amid Election Interference Concerns

Brazil has refused to grant visas to two officials from the Trump administration who intended to travel to the nation to raise doubts about its electoral process, according to sources in Brazil. This decision comes amid concerns over potential foreign influence on Brazil’s presidential election.

The officials involved in the visa denial were supposed to include Riley M. Barnes, Assistant Secretary from the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, and Samuel Samson, a deputy assistant secretary. This move is seen as a measure to protect the integrity of Brazil's electoral system as incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, known for his allegiance to former U.S. President Trump.

No immediate response was received from the U.S. State Department when asked for comment on the denied visas. The initial news of this U.S. plan surfaced through the Washington Post before being verified by Reuters.