The Rise of India's 'Cockroach' Movement: A Lesson in Youth Activism

India's 'Cockroach' movement pushed for reforms in public examinations after the NEET exam leaks scandal. Protests led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and significant governmental responses, including a new task force and legislative alterations. This marks the largest youth-led challenge faced by Prime Minister Modi since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:00 IST
The Rise of India's 'Cockroach' Movement: A Lesson in Youth Activism
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In a notable sequence of events spurred by India’s educational challenges, the federal government introduced a legislative bill in Parliament on Monday. This move followed significant public dissent led by the youth-driven 'Cockroach' movement, culminating in the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement gained momentum after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was compromised, with allegations of exam leaks prompting widespread protests. On July 20, demonstrators clashed with police forces in New Delhi, marking a key point in the uprising.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by announcing the establishment of a special task force to revamp examination systems, spearheaded by renowned tech entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, as well as the introduction of tougher legal measures against misconduct in public exams.

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