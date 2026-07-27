China Calls for End to U.S. Tariffs Amid Tensions

China's commerce ministry on Monday voiced strong opposition to the U.S.-imposed 301 tariffs on Chinese goods, which are linked to allegations of forced labor. The ministry urged Washington to amend its 'wrong practice' and withdraw the unilateral tariff measures.

The ministry's statement emphasized China's openness to continued dialogue with the U.S. that is rooted in mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit. However, it also cautioned that China reserves the right to take necessary measures as it evaluates U.S. actions.

This development adds another layer to the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses, highlighting the fragile nature of international commerce and diplomacy.