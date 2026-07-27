Market Optimism Soars as US-Iran Tensions Ease

Wall Street began the week on a high note as the main indexes opened higher on Monday. This boost in investor confidence comes in the wake of a pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an increase of 226.2 points, or 0.44%, reaching 52,173.42 at the opening bell. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 52.2 points, representing a 0.70% growth, opening at 7,464.2.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw significant growth, rising by 260.4 points or 1.04%, reaching 25,236.185 at the start of trading. Investors now look forward to a week filled with crucial earnings reports, economic data releases, and an important interest rate decision.