AI Surveillance Sparks Legal Battle in India: Privacy vs. Security

Indian activists challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over AI-powered surveillance at a major youth protest. Student activist Aishe Ghosh takes the issue to court, arguing mass surveillance violates constitutional rights. This legal case could impact federal powers regarding digital surveillance technologies in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 19:05 IST
AI Surveillance Sparks Legal Battle in India: Privacy vs. Security
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In a significant move challenging the Indian government's stance on surveillance, activists are confronting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration over the use of AI-driven monitoring at recent massive youth protests. A key court case emerging from these proceedings is poised to test federal authority concerning digital surveillance, even after the protests concluded.

This controversy erupted amid student demonstrations fueled by exam paper leaks, spotlighted on social media by photos of a mobile police surveillance van equipped with high-tech cameras. Aishe Ghosh, a student advocate, has petitioned the Delhi High Court to declare such mass surveillance unconstitutional, urging the court to destroy all personal data amassed during the protests and to establish clear guidelines for the usage of surveillance technology.

This legal initiative persists despite the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a rare repercussion for Modi which resulted in forming a panel to rework the exam system. While the government justifies these measures in the name of law and order, opponents assert that such actions infringe on privacy rights, accentuating an ongoing debate on the balance between national security and individual freedoms.

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