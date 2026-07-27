US News Roundup: Fires, Politics, and Athletic Triumphs

Recent US news highlights include a New York City fire injuring 21 people, political maneuvers by Trump related to Chinese minerals, Maine Democrats nominating Troy Jackson for the US Senate race, and Nikki Hiltz winning the US 1,500 meters title. Meanwhile, Trump focuses on economic policies in Michigan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 18:29 IST
US News Roundup: Fires, Politics, and Athletic Triumphs
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At least 21 people have sustained injuries in a fire that broke out in the New York City borough of Queens, including 19 firefighters treated at local hospitals, according to the New York Fire Department.

Facing a looming 2027 deadline, President Trump may need to reconsider allowing Chinese minerals into US supply chains as the domestic industry struggles to ramp up production, despite his previous efforts to prioritize national security by reducing reliance on China.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate race, following Graham Platner's withdrawal amid sexual assault allegations. Platner has denied these claims.

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