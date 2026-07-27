US News Roundup: Fires, Politics, and Athletic Triumphs

At least 21 people have sustained injuries in a fire that broke out in the New York City borough of Queens, including 19 firefighters treated at local hospitals, according to the New York Fire Department.

Facing a looming 2027 deadline, President Trump may need to reconsider allowing Chinese minerals into US supply chains as the domestic industry struggles to ramp up production, despite his previous efforts to prioritize national security by reducing reliance on China.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has secured the Democratic nomination for the US Senate race, following Graham Platner's withdrawal amid sexual assault allegations. Platner has denied these claims.