Tensions Spike: Houthis Target Saudi Oil Supply

In a bold move increasing regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi forces targeted vital oil supply and transport points in eastern Saudi Arabia, specifically threatening the Red Sea export hub of Yanbu. This action has ignited concerns over heightened oil prices globally.

The timing of this operation, declared by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, was asserted as a reaction to alleged Saudi drone activity in Yemeni airspace. Despite the provocative attack, Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Aramco, has remained silent, leaving many questions unanswered regarding the impact on oil production.

Saudi Arabia, circumventing further disruptions from Iranian hostilities, has rerouted its crude through the east-west pipeline to Yanbu. In response to these aggressions, Saudi forces have conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi military bases, declaring their commitment to safeguarding vital shipping routes in the region.