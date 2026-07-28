Red Sea Tensions: A New Strait of Conflict Emerges

Yemen's Houthi Movement seeks to disrupt Red Sea shipping similar to Iran's Strait of Hormuz strategy. Empowered by lackluster international response, the Houthis have escalated actions against Saudi Arabia. An end to the conflict needs resolution through peace or intensified military action, warns Yemen’s top diplomat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 03:42 IST
Red Sea Tensions: A New Strait of Conflict Emerges
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthi Movement is attempting to disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea, following a model similar to Iran's strategy at the Strait of Hormuz, according to Yemen's top diplomat.

Speaking in Riyadh, Yemeni Foreign Minister-designate Afrah Al-Zouba highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing insufficient international response.

The Red Sea has emerged as a battleground, with the Houthis engaging in missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, prompting further military responses and raising tensions amid fears of renewed conflict.

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