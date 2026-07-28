Red Sea Tensions: A New Strait of Conflict Emerges

Yemen's Houthi Movement is attempting to disrupt shipping lanes in the Red Sea, following a model similar to Iran's strategy at the Strait of Hormuz, according to Yemen's top diplomat.

Speaking in Riyadh, Yemeni Foreign Minister-designate Afrah Al-Zouba highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing insufficient international response.

The Red Sea has emerged as a battleground, with the Houthis engaging in missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, prompting further military responses and raising tensions amid fears of renewed conflict.