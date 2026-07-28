Taiwan's Strategic Shift: Civilian Factories to Military Powerhouses

Taiwan is set to conduct annual defense drills next month, focusing on the relocation of weapons production and the conversion of civilian factories to sustain combat operations in the event of Chinese attacks on supply hubs, the defense ministry announced Tuesday.

The Han Kuang exercises, scheduled from August 5 to 14, will simulate a potential invasion by China, compelling Taiwan's forces to raise combat readiness and execute rapid-response drills. A crucial element is testing Taiwan's capability to disperse industrial production while maintaining necessary defense output, amid concerns that China may target infrastructure like command centers and logistics sites early in a conflict.

Additional measures include joint drills by Taiwan's navy and coast guard to secure sea lanes and ensure the flow of critical supplies, amid increased Chinese coast guard activities. For the first time, Taiwan will also test reduced mobile internet speeds to simulate communication during emergencies.