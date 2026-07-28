Taiwan Tightens Grip on Illegal AI Server Exports: Nvidia Employee Implicated

Taiwanese authorities have detained a Nvidia employee amidst an investigation into alleged illegal exports of AI servers equipped with Nvidia chips to China, according to local media sources.

The Keelung District Prosecutors Office confirmed the detention of a suspect, identified only as Chang, following searches of his residence and workplace on July 24.

Concerns were raised regarding evidence tampering and flight risks. Nvidia, responding to queries, stated that its sales comply with U.S. export control regulations.