India's Examination Protests: A Call for Justice and Reform

The Indian Supreme Court ordered the release of minors arrested during youth protests over exam leaks, ensuring surveillance footage preservation after allegations of police brutality. Protests erupted following exam paper leaks, ending after the education minister's resignation. Authorities committed to investigating force use and reform demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:00 IST
India's Examination Protests: A Call for Justice and Reform
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India's Supreme Court has intervened in a heated dispute over youth-led protests triggered by exam leaks, ordering the release of underage detainees and the preservation of surveillance footage. This follows allegations that police engaged in excessive force during the demonstrations.

Chief Justice Surya Kant responded to petitions from student activists, demanding authorities maintain all relevant digital and personal protest data. This decision aims to protect participants and ensure a transparent investigation into the reported police brutality.

Defense mounted by India's Solicitor General emphasized law enforcement injuries, while protester demands led to educational reforms and resignations. These actions underscore the contentious environment surrounding India's handling of protest movements.

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