British PM Pledges Landmark Social Care Reform

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham commits to reforming the adult social care system, aiming to collaborate with all political parties to address funding challenges. Successive governments have deferred addressing this issue, but Burnham intends to reduce costs and prevent a potential NHS collapse due to overcrowding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 14:03 IST
British PM Pledges Landmark Social Care Reform
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who assumed office last week, is set to announce plans to reform the adult social care system. His proposals seek bipartisan support to secure better funding for a service that often leads families to incur significant costs.

Burnham's initiatives come in the wake of previous government failures to address social care reform, labeled pejoratively as a 'dementia tax'. The Prime Minister highlights the urgent need to prevent the National Health Service from facing undue strain due to inadequate social care facilities.

Burnham aims to curb profits generated by private equity in social care and has extended discussions to opposition leaders. With restrictive eligibility criteria, state-funded social care in England remains a challenge, despite a growing elderly population.

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