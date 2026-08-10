Strengthening Ties: India's Transport Minister on Boosting India-Nepal Connectivity

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh emphasizes the importance of enhancing cross-border transport infrastructure between India and Nepal. Singh highlights the vital cultural and socio-economic ties and underscores the need for smooth, unrestricted travel to sustain the bilateral relationship, amid new travel measures introduced by Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:49 IST
Strengthening Ties: India's Transport Minister on Boosting India-Nepal Connectivity
Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh has underscored the deep cultural and socio-economic bonds between India and Nepal while discussing efforts to enhance cross-border transport infrastructure. Speaking in Balrampur, Singh focused on ensuring seamless travel between the two nations for business, employment, and family visits.

Singh highlighted the daily crossings made by numerous individuals across the India-Nepal border, stressing the importance of avoiding logistical hurdles. He detailed ongoing efforts to expand air links, bus services, and transport capacity, fostering these vital connections. Such initiatives, Singh added, aim to preserve and enhance the historic relationship between the two countries.

The open border under the 1950 Treaty of Peace and Friendship facilitates movement with fewer restrictions, crucial to Indian states adjacent to Nepal. Singh reaffirmed India's dedication to robust bilateral ties, emphasizing infrastructure development as key to seamless travel and sustained economic cooperation.

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