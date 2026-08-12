Global Events Diary: Key Dates and Anniversaries

A comprehensive global events diary highlights significant political, cultural, and historical anniversaries spanning from August to October 2026. Key dates include national elections, major anniversaries, and international summits like the G20 and ASEAN gatherings. This diary serves as a crucial guide for understanding pivotal global occurrences during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:32 IST
Global Events Diary: Key Dates and Anniversaries
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The global events diary provides an in-depth look at significant dates and anniversaries occurring worldwide from August to October 2026. This comprehensive outline includes national elections, major cultural festivals, and crucial historical milestones, offering insight into global political dynamics and cultural heritage.

Highlighted events cover a broad spectrum of topics, from International Youth Day and the anniversary of the Baltic Way to major elections in countries like Zambia and Bangladesh. Additionally, it covers high-profile international meetings, such as the G20 finance ministers' gathering in North Carolina.

This diary is an essential resource for those tracking political changes and cultural commemorations on a global scale, providing timely information on pivotal events that shape international relations and historical remembrances.

TRENDING

1
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

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Malawi
2
Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

Telangana CM Pledges Support for Army Recruitment and Disaster Response

India
3
Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil Targets Discord Over Child Protection Concerns

Brazil
4
Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

Raghubar Das Joins Protests, Launches Attack on Hemant Soren Government

India

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