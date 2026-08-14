Vote-Counting Halted Amid Controversies in Zambian Elections

In a dramatic turn of events, the Electoral Commission of Zambia has temporarily halted vote-counting activities following disturbing reports of ballot paper theft and targeted violence against election officials. The move comes in the aftermath of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Current President Hakainde Hichilema, who is vying for a second term, is facing off against opposition leader and first-time presidential candidate Brian Mundubile. While official results were slated for release on Monday, the suspension now casts uncertainty over the timeline. Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro confirmed in Lusaka that the commission will reassess the suspension in 24 hours amid the chaos.

Both political contenders have expressed optimism on social media. Hichilema preaches patience and peace, whereas Mundubile claims victory based on unverified data, demanding an immediate results release. As tensions simmer, Zambia's reputation for largely peaceful elections is put to the test, amidst accusations of repression during the campaigning period.