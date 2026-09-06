Kimi Antonelli’s Remarkable Italian Grand Prix Victory

In a dazzling display of skill and determination, Kimi Antonelli, the Formula One leader, claimed an extraordinary victory at his home Italian Grand Prix. Starting from the back, hindered by engine penalties, the young Italian raced through the ranks at Monza, an achievement not seen from an Italian since 1966.

Mercedes' team head, Toto Wolff, reflected on Antonelli's remarkable journey, which saw him overcome previous setbacks to secure a memorable career milestone. Wolff described this victory as unforgettable, a testament to Antonelli's talent and growth since a challenging debut at the same venue two years prior.

George Russell, Antonelli's teammate and closest title contender, started on the front row but could not match Antonelli's pace. The win signals a significant shift in the championship dynamics, underlining Antonelli's rapid development and capability to rival the best in Formula One.