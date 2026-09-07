Ulrich Siegmund: A Voice in Germany's Far-Right Movement

Ulrich Siegmund, the leading candidate for the AfD in Saxony-Anhalt, notes a growing conservative understanding for the far-right party's positions. He suggests that the outcome at the federal level will be crucial, with hopes that individual influencers will step out to support their cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:46 IST
Ulrich Siegmund: A Voice in Germany's Far-Right Movement

In Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, the lead candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), observed some conservative backing for his party's platform during his campaign experiences. On Monday, he highlighted the potential implications this support could have on a federal scale.

Siegmund emphasized the significance of federal developments, speculating whether these conservative voices could dominate national discourse. He expressed the AfD's openness to collaboration with individuals willing to venture beyond their established political boundaries.

He urged key political figures to consider endorsing the AfD by stepping out of their comfort zones, as the party hopes to solidify its influence in the broader German political landscape.

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