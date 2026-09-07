Alternative for Germany Seeks Support in Saxony-Anhalt

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is exploring support from other parliamentary groups and lawmakers in the Saxony-Anhalt parliament, following a significant electoral win. The party, led by candidate Ulrich Siegmund, is in talks to form a governing coalition despite not securing an absolute majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 14:16 IST
Alternative for Germany Seeks Support in Saxony-Anhalt
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The far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has set its sights on rallying support from other parliamentary groups and individual lawmakers. This move follows a significant electoral victory in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, according to AfD candidate Ulrich Siegmund.

Siegmund stated on Monday that discussions with these groups are underway to determine if there is potential backing for AfD in their ambitious governance endeavors within the state's parliament. Despite their historic win, the party still requires additional alliances to achieve a governing majority.

The AfD's pursuit of cooperation will be pivotal as they navigate the complexities of state politics, aiming to transform their electoral success into tangible legislative power.

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