New Zealand's Bold Moves: Rennie's Strategic Shuffle

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie plans to alter his team's lineup for their upcoming test match against South Africa. With current injuries and disappointing performances in mind, Rennie aims to balance the series, which stands at 2-1. Notable changes include leadership roles and potential returns of key players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 12:52 IST
New Zealand's Bold Moves: Rennie's Strategic Shuffle

New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie announced upcoming changes to the team's lineup for Saturday's decisive test against South Africa in Baltimore, as the team seeks to equalize the current 2-1 series.

Key leadership adjustments come after captain Ardie Savea returned home with a shoulder injury. Luke Jacobson's replacement as interim captain was cut short by an elbow injury, while Codie Taylor remains unlikely to return, despite prior experience.

Rennie expresses confidence in the team’s ability to rally, suggesting potential shifts in pivotal positions like flyhalf and center. New Zealand aims to improve their standing before heading home.

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