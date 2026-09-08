New Zealand's Bold Moves: Rennie's Strategic Shuffle

New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie announced upcoming changes to the team's lineup for Saturday's decisive test against South Africa in Baltimore, as the team seeks to equalize the current 2-1 series.

Key leadership adjustments come after captain Ardie Savea returned home with a shoulder injury. Luke Jacobson's replacement as interim captain was cut short by an elbow injury, while Codie Taylor remains unlikely to return, despite prior experience.

Rennie expresses confidence in the team’s ability to rally, suggesting potential shifts in pivotal positions like flyhalf and center. New Zealand aims to improve their standing before heading home.