BRS MP Condemns 'Thief-Like' Arrests of Party MLCs Amid Political Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra fiercely criticized the early morning arrests of party MLCs T Madhusudhan Rao and N Naveen Kumar Reddy. Ravichandra condemned the police action, likening the operation to a 'thief-like' raid, as over 100 officers reportedly converged on the residences of the MLCs at dawn.

Ravichandra expressed the BRS party's resolve to confront this issue head-on, despite the alleged intimidation. He lamented the treatment of women MLAs, reflecting broader concerns within the party. As the situation unfolded, BRS MLAs made their way to KCR's residence in Erravelli, displaying solidarity amidst accusations against the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The arrests have further strained relations between the ruling party and opposition, following controversial remarks against Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. Urgently addressing the perceived injustice, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and other MLAs submitted a motion in the Telangana Assembly, demanding immediate discussion under Rule 63 to address the police actions against party legislators.