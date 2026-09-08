Iran's Resilient Stand: A Defiant Message to Aggressors
President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran reaffirmed the nation's commitment to resisting aggressors and defending its rights. He emphasized Iran's historical stance against war and its dedication to safeguarding regional security and its people's interests, maintaining a firm and resilient posture against any form of aggression.
Iran has vowed to continue its strong resistance against aggressors until they become regretful and the nation's rights are defended, announced President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. His statement marks a less conciliatory tone from Tehran regarding its defensive strategies.
Pezeshkian highlighted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently opposed war, advocating for the preservation of people's interests and regional security through non-conflict measures. However, he asserted that Iran has courageously defended against aggression thus far and intends to maintain this strength to remain a guardian of people's rights.
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