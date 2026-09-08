Diplomatic Talks in the Gulf: Wang Yi Advocates for Dialogue

In a recent meeting with Qatar's prime minister, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi underscored the severe impact of Gulf tensions on regional security and global energy markets. Wang advocated for dialogue and negotiation, dismissing the use of force.

Expressing appreciation for Qatar's extensive mediation efforts, Wang conveyed China's readiness to maintain coordinated efforts on both regional and global fronts.

The discussions aim to stabilize crucial areas such as energy markets and supply chains, as China seeks to bolster diplomatic ties in the region.