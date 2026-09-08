Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia to Retaliate Against Hungary

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures against Hungary following Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats. Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban asserted the diplomats' activities violated the Vienna Convention. Moscow promised a harsh and painful response, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:29 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia to Retaliate Against Hungary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The diplomatic standoff between Russia and Hungary has intensified with Moscow's promise of retaliation following Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats. The Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by the state RIA news agency, declared that Hungary's actions would not go unanswered.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban justified the expulsions, citing violations of the Vienna Convention by the diplomats, saying they were involved in actions deemed unacceptable for their roles in Hungary.

The Interfax news agency relayed the Russian Foreign Ministry's message, emphasizing that Russia's forthcoming response would be significantly severe, signaling a new wave of diplomatic conflict between the two nations.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026