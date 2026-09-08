Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Russia to Retaliate Against Hungary
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced retaliatory measures against Hungary following Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats. Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban asserted the diplomats' activities violated the Vienna Convention. Moscow promised a harsh and painful response, escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
The diplomatic standoff between Russia and Hungary has intensified with Moscow's promise of retaliation following Budapest's expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats. The Russian Foreign Ministry, as reported by the state RIA news agency, declared that Hungary's actions would not go unanswered.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orban justified the expulsions, citing violations of the Vienna Convention by the diplomats, saying they were involved in actions deemed unacceptable for their roles in Hungary.
The Interfax news agency relayed the Russian Foreign Ministry's message, emphasizing that Russia's forthcoming response would be significantly severe, signaling a new wave of diplomatic conflict between the two nations.
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