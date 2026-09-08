FTSE 100 Stays Steady Amid Rising Oil Prices
London's FTSE 100 index remained largely unchanged as high oil prices affected market risk appetite. Despite broader declines, energy stocks' gains offered some support. The FTSE 100 fell by 0.6% at 10,816.59 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped by 0.24%.
Oil prices reaching multi-week highs have left London's benchmark FTSE 100 largely unchanged on Tuesday, as market risk appetite waned during an economic data-packed week.
Energy stocks' gains helped counterbalance broader market declines, offering some support to stabilizing the index.
The FTSE 100 index witnessed a fall of 0.6% to 10,816.59 points by 1022 GMT, with the mid-cap FTSE 250 also sliding by 0.24% during this period.
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