FTSE 100 Stays Steady Amid Rising Oil Prices

Oil prices reaching multi-week highs have left London's benchmark FTSE 100 largely unchanged on Tuesday, as market risk appetite waned during an economic data-packed week.

Energy stocks' gains helped counterbalance broader market declines, offering some support to stabilizing the index.

The FTSE 100 index witnessed a fall of 0.6% to 10,816.59 points by 1022 GMT, with the mid-cap FTSE 250 also sliding by 0.24% during this period.