Bihar's Sahyog Programme: A Beacon for Citizen Grievance Redressal

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary underscored the government's duty to resolve citizen grievances, highlighting the 'Sahyog Programme' as a pivotal tool in this mission. Speaking at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Patna, he convened with 137 attendees, initiating directives for concerned departments and district administrations to act promptly on public concerns.

Choudhary emphasized the importance of addressing issues with transparency and empathy within specified deadlines, aiming to reinforce public faith in the programme. Participants raised issues related to various departments, including Revenue and Land Reforms, Education, and Health, signaling a comprehensive approach to governance.

The Chief Minister called on District Magistrates and departmental officials to ensure case resolutions within stipulated periods. He reassured applicants of swift action and extended a message to those whose grievances remain unresolved, inviting them to the state-level programme for further redressal. The initiative aims for resolution within 30 days, advocating for transparency and sensitivity in handling cases.