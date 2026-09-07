Bihar CM Leads the Charge: Swift Flood Relief Operations Underway

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary is personally overseeing flood relief, visiting affected districts and community kitchens. With 226 kitchens serving 3.75 lakh victims, additional relief camps offer aid. Despite rising concerns, the Ganga's water level is receding, and the government continues to monitor and respond proactively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 23:53 IST
Bihar CM Leads the Charge: Swift Flood Relief Operations Underway
Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary (File Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is spearheading efforts to manage flood relief, conducting site visits to ensure efficient aid delivery. On Monday, he visited flood-hit regions to oversee operations and assess community kitchen facilities in Vaishali and Saran districts, even joining victims for meals as a sign of solidarity.

In his directives to District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), the Chief Minister stressed that relief efforts must proceed without delay. Currently, 226 community kitchens are actively providing meals to around 3.75 lakh people, while four dedicated relief camps offer shelter and medical services to over 2,500 individuals.

The state's emergency measures include distributing 81,100 polythene sheets and 19,000 dry ration packets. A fleet of 1,602 boats ensures evacuees' safe passage across affected areas, with 37 NDRF and SDRF teams stationed in vulnerable locales. Monitoring remains constant as floodwaters begin to subside, with high vigilance ordered downriver as water levels shift.

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