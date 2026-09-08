Argentina Moves to Charge Energy Giant Navitas Over Falklands Oil Venture

Argentina has declared its intention to bring criminal charges against the energy company Navitas Petroleum, accusing it and its executives of illegal operations in the contested Falkland Islands.

This decision follows President Javier Milei's recent pledge to penalize oil companies active in the British territory. Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno will oversee the filing of the complaint against Navitas and its subsidiaries.

The contentious Sea Lion offshore project, led by Navitas with a significant stake, has become the focal point in this legal standoff, as the company plans full production by 2028.