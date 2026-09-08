France Moves to Ban Goods from Israeli Settlements: A Bold Step for Peace

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, France declared its intention to halt commerce with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. This decision is part of a collective effort by 11 countries to address escalating violence affecting hopes for a two-state solution with Palestinians.

France's decision comes amidst rising tensions fueled by the rapid expansion of Israeli settlements and increased violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers. The move reflects frustration among some European Union states unable to reach a unanimous decision due to Germany's opposition.

Simultaneously, Britain and Canada revealed similar trade bans. While the modalities of the French ban remain undecided, officials emphasize it's not a boycott of Israel. The initiative signifies international efforts to curb actions detrimental to achieving a peaceful resolution in the region.