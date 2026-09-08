Yen's Surge: A Market-Driven Shift Amid Global Tensions

The Japanese yen experienced a sharp rally, reaching near seven-month highs earlier on Tuesday, as inflation concerns driven by rising oil prices bolstered the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. The yen climbed to 152.89 per dollar, outperforming levels seen during Japan's July intervention and representing its strongest performance since February. However, the currency leveled off to trade around 154 during London and early New York trading hours, maintaining relative stability for the day.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major counterparts, edged up by nearly 0.2%. Meanwhile, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed toward multi-year highs, amid expectations that tensions in the Middle East could escalate energy prices and inflation. The yen has risen over 5% this quarter, with analysts and traders citing factors such as anticipated Bank of Japan tightening, potential repatriation of funds by Japanese investors, unwinding of carry trades, and political pressures from the U.S.

Market observers largely anticipate Japan's central bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% at its upcoming meeting on September 17-18. Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that Japan and the U.S. are in sync regarding currency markets and will maintain close communication to promote orderly exchange movements. Geopolitical developments, such as Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis attack on Saudi energy sites, are further impacting market sentiment, as traders await U.S. inflation data and key central bank decisions in the coming days.