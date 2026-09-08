At the 55th meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum, China encountered significant opposition due to its disapproval of Taiwan's participation. The meeting took place in Palau, from August 31 to September 3, and showcased Beijing's ongoing diplomatic friction with Pacific nations.

China's representative, Qian Bo, threatened consequences for Taiwan's inclusion. However, after Pacific leaders pushed back, he refrained from mentioning Taiwan in his remarks. This resistance highlights the growing sentiment that China's influence is perceived as overbearing.

The Forum's final communique emphasized the importance of a united regional approach to global geopolitical challenges. Meanwhile, Pacific nations continue to balance relations with China, the USA, and regional allies, amidst increasing geopolitical competition in this critical global region.