Renewed Assaults: Russia's Escalation in Kyiv After Peace Talks

Following a brief pause for U.S. peace negotiations, Russia unleashed a new wave of drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, killing three people and injuring sixteen others. Fires were reported across Ukraine's capital as at least 14 high-rise buildings, a dorm, a school, and various other facilities sustained damage.

The resumption followed the departure of U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who visited Kyiv after talks with the Kremlin. Despite this diplomatic intervention, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered new assaults, intensifying a 4-1/2-year-old conflict.

Ukrainian officials are calling for increased international pressure on Moscow while urgently seeking interceptors to counter the sophisticated missile strikes. The worsening attacks underline the fragile state of ongoing diplomatic efforts and the profound impact on civilian life in Ukraine.