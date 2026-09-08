Germany's Political Crossroad: EU or Nationalism?
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned against reverting to national solutions, emphasizing the role of the European Union in ensuring fair market conditions. His comments come amidst concerns about the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) possibly gaining power in Saxony-Anhalt.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul issued a cautionary note against reverting to national solutions during a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday.
He stressed the importance of the European Union in maintaining fair conditions for Germany's industry in the global market.
His warning comes amid rising concerns about the eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) gaining traction in Saxony-Anhalt.
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