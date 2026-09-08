Diplomatic Fallout: Bosnia Expels Diplomats Over Mladic's Funeral Tribute

Bosnia expelled two Serbian diplomats following Serbia's honoring of Ratko Mladic with a public funeral. Mladic, a former Bosnian Serb General, was convicted of genocide. Bosnia suspended a regional accord, protesting Serbia's actions. European officials criticized the event, reflecting tensions in regional relations and EU aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:09 IST
Diplomatic Fallout: Bosnia Expels Diplomats Over Mladic's Funeral Tribute

Bosnia has expelled two Serbian diplomats citing a protest against Serbia's tribute to former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, who was recently given a grand public funeral.

Mladic's death occurred on August 27 while serving a life sentence for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity related to the siege of Sarajevo and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

The presence of Serbian officials at the funeral, coupled with massive public attendance, sparked Bosnia's reaction, highlighting enduring tensions in the Balkans and regional diplomatic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026