Diplomatic Fallout: Bosnia Expels Diplomats Over Mladic's Funeral Tribute

Bosnia has expelled two Serbian diplomats citing a protest against Serbia's tribute to former Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic, who was recently given a grand public funeral.

Mladic's death occurred on August 27 while serving a life sentence for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity related to the siege of Sarajevo and the 1995 Srebrenica massacre.

The presence of Serbian officials at the funeral, coupled with massive public attendance, sparked Bosnia's reaction, highlighting enduring tensions in the Balkans and regional diplomatic challenges.