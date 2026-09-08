EU Shocked by Large Turnout at Mladic's Funeral

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her shock on Tuesday at the substantial turnout for the funeral of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic. She warned that such scenes could potentially jeopardize Serbia's aspirations to join the European Union.

Von der Leyen also criticized the elements of official support and the presence of senior Serbian officials at the event. She described these actions as deeply regrettable, emphasizing they signify a failure to address a dark chapter in Europe's recent history.

Her sentiments were further echoed by European Council President Antonio Costa, highlighting the inconsistency between these actions and the values essential for Serbia's pathway towards EU membership.