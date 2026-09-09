Ford's China Ties Under Fire: National Security at Risk?

The Trump administration has expressed serious concerns over Ford Motor's business collaborations with Chinese companies. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed these apprehensions in a letter to Ford's CEO, Jim Farley, highlighting potential national security risks associated with partnerships involving Chinese firms CATL, Geely, and BYD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 00:30 IST
Ford's China Ties Under Fire: National Security at Risk?
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On Tuesday, the Trump administration criticized Ford Motor's business associations with Chinese companies, citing significant national security concerns.

In a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pointed out the automaker's collaborations with Chinese battery producer CATL and car manufacturers Geely and BYD as alarming.

The administration's communication underscores the intense scrutiny over U.S. companies engaging with Chinese firms, emphasizing the profound implications for national security.

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