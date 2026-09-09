Ford's China Ties Under Fire: National Security at Risk?

On Tuesday, the Trump administration criticized Ford Motor's business associations with Chinese companies, citing significant national security concerns.

In a letter to Ford CEO Jim Farley, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pointed out the automaker's collaborations with Chinese battery producer CATL and car manufacturers Geely and BYD as alarming.

The administration's communication underscores the intense scrutiny over U.S. companies engaging with Chinese firms, emphasizing the profound implications for national security.