Diplomatic Stand-Off: Israel Demands Closure of British Consulate in East Jerusalem

In a diplomatic shake-up, Israel has demanded that the British consulate in East Jerusalem shut its doors, with diplomatic credentials set to expire within 30 days, according to an Israeli official and two informed sources.

The move, revealed amidst heightened tensions, also mandates the swift departure of British envoys involved in a U.S.-facilitated Gaza mission and those stationed in Ramallah, who must exit Israel within a week, sources confirmed.

This diplomatic clash arises after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli settlements in the West Bank, with similar measures endorsed by France and Canada. With Israel preparing to retaliate, France and Sweden—both with consulates linked to the Palestinian Authority—could face similar pressures.