Diplomatic Standoff: Israel Orders Closure of British Consulate in East Jerusalem

The diplomatic landscape in Jerusalem faces growing tensions as Israeli authorities have ordered the closure of the British consulate in East Jerusalem. A source familiar with the issue indicates that diplomats stationed at the consulate will lose their accreditation within the next 30 days.

Complicating matters further, British representatives who are part of a U.S.-led Gaza coordination mission have also been asked to leave. Additionally, British diplomats located in Ramallah face a much shorter deadline, being required to depart within seven days, as reported by reliable sources.

This Israeli directive has prompted significant concern among international circles, raising questions about the future of diplomatic engagements in the region amidst escalating tensions.