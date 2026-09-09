Chris Hipkins' Mission to Revive New Zealand's Urban Economy Amid Election Push

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged his party's delayed response to cost-of-living issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, as he seeks to regain the support of urban, middle-income voters ahead of the November 7 election.

Hipkins, who stepped into leadership after Jacinda Ardern’s resignation, was overshadowed by right-wing parties promising better inflation management. He outlined Labour's strategies for providing economic relief, including capped public transport costs and programs for solar power adoption, while focusing on rebuilding the urban economy through tech and renewable energy.

Labour's fiscal plan aims for an operating surplus by 2029/30 amidst criticism of past spending. Coalition prospects remain uncertain, as polls indicate neither major party will secure enough support for a standalone government.