Former Pardon Attorney Ed Martin Unveils Gun Rights Group to Mobilize Conservative Voters

Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin is launching Firearm Rights for Americans to restore gun access for those convicted of nonviolent crimes, aiming to mobilize conservative voters. The initiative, spurred by former President Trump, seeks to influence upcoming elections and improve Republican prospects by engaging Second Amendment supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 15:32 IST
Former Pardon Attorney Ed Martin Unveils Gun Rights Group to Mobilize Conservative Voters
Ed Martin

Former U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin has announced the formation of a new gun rights group, Firearm Rights for Americans, aimed at enhancing firearm access for Americans with nonviolent criminal records. This initiative follows encouragement from former President Donald Trump, who emphasized the importance of crediting his administration for expanding gun access.

The group plans to engage Second Amendment supporters through written and video testimonials, especially targeting voters in competitive congressional districts. With the recent federal regulation allowing individuals to petition for gun rights restoration, Martin hopes this effort will aid Republicans in maintaining their House majority and build momentum for future elections.

Although not directly affiliated with the Justice Department, the group will assist individuals in navigating regulations and connect them with attorneys. Critics, including Kris Brown of the gun control group Brady, argue the initiative benefits the gun industry by reducing safety protections. Martin intends to continue playing a role in legal battles related to election fraud in battleground states.

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