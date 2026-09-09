Serbia's Leadership Shake-Up: Vucic Calls for Snap Elections

Serbia's political landscape is set for a shift as President Aleksandar Vucic has called for early elections to bolster his grip on power by running for prime minister. The announcement came after dissolving parliament on Wednesday.

Vucic, a prominent figure in Serbian politics for the past 12 years, has faced significant opposition due to anti-corruption protests. These demonstrations were fueled by public outcry over the collapse of a railway station awning in Novi Sad in November 2024, which resulted in 16 fatalities.

Setting the election date for October 25, Vucic emphasized the importance of moving forward amid increasing tensions and political strife. As the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party, his candidacy for prime minister is already confirmed, though it remains uncertain if he will step down as president before or after the elections.