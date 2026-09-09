Diplomatic Journeys: A Global Calendar of Political Engagements

The schedule outlines a series of diplomatic visits, political summits, and significant international events taking place globally. Key highlights include defense cooperation talks by Indian and Israeli ministers, the Cinema & Moving Image Summit, and notable anniversaries like the 9/11 attacks. This list keeps track of upcoming significant events and official government engagements worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 18:06 IST
Diplomatic Journeys: A Global Calendar of Political Engagements
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The diplomatic calendar is packed with high-level international engagements, featuring visits by key political figures such as Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Sri Lanka and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Germany.

Global leaders will converge at significant forums, including the Cinema & Moving Image Summit and the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. In the art world, the 51st Annual Toronto International Film Festival remains a focal point for cultural diplomacy.

Moreover, the month marks critical anniversaries such as the 9/11 attacks and the 15th anniversary of both Steve Jobs' passing and the release of Gilad Shalit. These commemorative events punctuate a busy schedule of diplomatic dialogues and cooperative agreements.

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