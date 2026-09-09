Israel Opens Historic Embassy in Slovenia Amid Shifting Diplomatic Tides

Israel is marking a new chapter in its diplomatic relations with Slovenia by opening its first-ever embassy in the country, signaling improving ties following the formation of a center-right government under populist Janez Jansa.

The decision comes at a time when Israel is facing intensified diplomatic isolation elsewhere, particularly in Europe, due to its policy stances concerning the West Bank. Several countries including Britain, France, and Canada have imposed import bans on products from Israeli settlements.

However, the embassy's opening in Slovenia is meeting resistance, with protests planned by student groups, left-wing opposition parties, and pro-Palestinian organizations. The Israeli delegation, led by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, aims to bolster economic and cultural cooperation during their visit.