Chidambaram Proudly Embraces 'Dimagi Naxal' Label amid Modi's Slogan Politics

Former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest remarks targeting the Opposition by embracing the label of 'Dimagi Naxal'. Chidambaram expressed pride in the designation, brushing aside Modi's 'Naraaz Fufa' comment as equally trivial.

Chidambaram critiqued Modi for his penchant for crafting catchy slogans and translating them from Gujarati to English. He questioned the meaningfulness of Modi's rhetoric and noted the significant online traction of these slogans among Gen Z users.

PM Modi's Independence Day address intensified the debate when he urged action against the ideological Naxal mindset. Highlighting government success in controlling Maoist violence since 2014, Modi warned of the existing ideological threat, a message Chidambaram counters by proudly owning the 'Dimagi Naxal' label.