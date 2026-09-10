Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Putin's War Talks

President Donald Trump announced a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about potentially ending the war in Ukraine. Despite efforts from U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials, skepticism remains about Putin's willingness to negotiate. Trump's remarks highlight the tension between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 00:25 IST
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Trump and Putin's War Talks
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U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that he had a 'great' conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about a potential deal to conclude the war in Ukraine. Trump expressed optimism that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is also willing, a resolution might be possible.

This phone conversation followed a diplomatic mission by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who have been central to major peace negotiations. The pair explored proposals in Moscow and Kyiv to conclude the ongoing conflict. Previously, CIA Director John Ratcliffe also visited Moscow, urging Russian authorities to cease their military operations.

Despite these diplomatic strides, U.S. and European intelligence officials remain skeptical about Putin's commitment to ending the conflict, which has persisted for four years. Addressing the situation, Trump noted that the primary obstacle is the animosity between Putin and Zelenskiy, stating, 'more than anything else, it's two people that hate each other.'

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