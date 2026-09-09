High Stakes in the Midterms: 50 Competitive House Races to Watch
On the upcoming November 3 U.S. midterm ballot, around 50 of the 435 House of Representative races are predicted to be competitive. These races could determine whether Democrats can gain the necessary three seats to reclaim control of the chamber from Republicans. A detailed analysis of key contests nationwide follows.
With the U.S. midterm elections approaching on November 3, only about 50 of the 435 races for the House of Representatives are expected to be truly competitive. These races are pivotal as they could decide whether Democrats gain the critically needed three seats to reclaim control of the chamber from Republicans.
In Arizona, two battleground districts highlight the intense competition. In Phoenix, Democrat Amish Shah, a former state representative and emergency-room doctor, faces Republican Jay Feely, a former NFL kicker, for an open seat. Meanwhile, in Tucson, Democrat JoAnna Mendoza, a retired Marine drill instructor, challenges Republican Representative Juan Ciscomani.
California's political landscape also sees turbulence as the state counters Republican-led redistricting efforts with its own, potentially shifting five seats from Republican to Democrat control. This movement places Representative David Valadao and others in precarious positions, as they face vigorous Democratic challengers.
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