Tragic Fall: Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Grim Allegations

Family members of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old allegedly murdered by recording artist D4vd, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The civil suit targets the singer, born David Anthony Burke, and his associates for their alleged complicity in Hernandez's death.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court case mirrors criminal charges, with prosecutors claiming Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez at his Hollywood Hills home. Individuals named in the suit include Burke's manager, security personnel, and his mother, who are accused of failing to prevent the crime.

While Burke, charged with murder and other offenses, maintains his innocence, the victim's family demands the death penalty if he is convicted. Burke, a former TikTok sensation, is also battling a tarnished image that threatens his career.