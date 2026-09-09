Tragic Fall: Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Grim Allegations

D4vd, aka David Anthony Burke, faces a wrongful death lawsuit following allegations of murder and dismemberment of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The claims echo criminal charges for which Burke must stand trial. The lawsuit implicates Burke's associates, citing their awareness of his relationship with Hernandez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 05:03 IST
Tragic Fall: Indie Pop Star D4vd Faces Grim Allegations

Family members of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 14-year-old allegedly murdered by recording artist D4vd, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The civil suit targets the singer, born David Anthony Burke, and his associates for their alleged complicity in Hernandez's death.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court case mirrors criminal charges, with prosecutors claiming Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez at his Hollywood Hills home. Individuals named in the suit include Burke's manager, security personnel, and his mother, who are accused of failing to prevent the crime.

While Burke, charged with murder and other offenses, maintains his innocence, the victim's family demands the death penalty if he is convicted. Burke, a former TikTok sensation, is also battling a tarnished image that threatens his career.

TRENDING

1
Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Indonesia Reopens Major Airports After Volcanic Ash Disruptions

Global
2
Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Rybakina Triumphs Over Osaka, Eyes World Number One

Global
3
Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Political Shake-ups in Ukraine Amidst Resignation of Prosecutor General

Global
4
Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Floods

Miracle in the Shadows: A Tale of Survival Beneath Nepal's Devastating Flood...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026