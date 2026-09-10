Pakistan's Mecca Agreement Stance Amidst Saudi Tensions

Pakistan has announced that there are no present deliberations about a military reaction under the Mecca agreement concerning the recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The statement came directly from the nation's foreign ministry in response to growing speculation about regional security commitments.

Sajjad Haider Khan, spokesperson for the foreign ministry, confirmed during a weekly media briefing that Islamabad intends to uphold its obligations within the joint defense accord inked with Turkey and Saudi Arabia. The agreement, finalized last month, stipulates that an armed attack on one signatory nation mandates a collective defensive response.

Khan further clarified that while the alliance remains strong, there are currently no discussions on expanding the Mecca alliance. He reiterated, "There is no such thing under discussion right now ... When time comes (we) will act under the agreement."