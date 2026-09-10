Clash in the Strait: Oil Prices Soar Amid US-Iran Tensions

Iran and the United States have exchanged massive attacks targeting oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, in a series of retaliations that have disrupted global oil prices and heightened regional tensions. This marks the most significant shipping conflict since the start of ongoing tensions between the two countries six months ago.

The conflict has resulted in at least one casualty aboard an Iranian tanker, as Iran announced the assault on 10 ships following the US sinking of five Iranian vessels. Brent crude futures have skyrocketed past $100 a barrel, in a significant spike not seen since July.

The situation remains volatile with both nations targeting military and energy assets in response to each other's aggressive actions, further straining an already precarious geopolitical climate.