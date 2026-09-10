Kashmiri Leaders Protest Against Human Rights Violations in PoJK

Kashmiri diaspora leaders, led by Mahmood Kashmiri of JKNIA, protested outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford, accusing Pakistan's forces of abuses in PoJK. Calling for justice and a withdrawal of forces, the leaders demand immediate action against alleged killings and kidnappings in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:29 IST
Kashmiri Leaders Protest Against Human Rights Violations in PoJK
Kashmiri diaspora in Bradford slams Pakistan over PoJK crackdown (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a forceful display of dissent, Mahmood Kashmiri, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), along with other Kashmiri diaspora leaders, staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The protest aimed to spotlight alleged human rights abuses by Pakistan’s security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding an end to the reported campaign of repression.

Addressing a gathered crowd, Kashmiri said the demonstration expressed solidarity with the people of PoJK amid a potential shutdown across the region. Accusations were made against security forces for alleged killings, kidnappings, and other abuses, with protests reportedly ongoing for the past three months outside the consulate.

Kashmiri also urged Pakistani authorities to address these allegations swiftly, highlighting cases such as Abdul Shahid's, who he claims was killed by security forces. He called for those responsible to face justice and demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoJK, vowing that the protest would persist until the issues were resolved.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026