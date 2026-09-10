Kashmiri Leaders Protest Against Human Rights Violations in PoJK

In a forceful display of dissent, Mahmood Kashmiri, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), along with other Kashmiri diaspora leaders, staged a protest outside the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford. The protest aimed to spotlight alleged human rights abuses by Pakistan’s security forces in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding an end to the reported campaign of repression.

Addressing a gathered crowd, Kashmiri said the demonstration expressed solidarity with the people of PoJK amid a potential shutdown across the region. Accusations were made against security forces for alleged killings, kidnappings, and other abuses, with protests reportedly ongoing for the past three months outside the consulate.

Kashmiri also urged Pakistani authorities to address these allegations swiftly, highlighting cases such as Abdul Shahid's, who he claims was killed by security forces. He called for those responsible to face justice and demanded the withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoJK, vowing that the protest would persist until the issues were resolved.