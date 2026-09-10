Sweden's Election: A Referendum on Far-Right Influence

Sweden is preparing to head to the polls for a crucial election that has become a de facto referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should assume a governmental role. This vote marks a significant moment for the nation, long considered a bastion of liberal values in Europe.

Currently, the Sweden Democrats boast around 19% of the vote, as per recent polls. The ruling center-right minority coalition has expressed intentions to include them in its bloc, aiming to secure Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's second term. This potential coalition marks a shift in Sweden's political landscape, historically open but now facing increasing calls for tougher policies.

The election also centers on issues such as immigration and national identity, with significant reductions in asylum numbers and stricter integration measures being central to the ruling coalition's achievements. Despite a consensus on these topics, many Swedes express concern about the far-right's impact on the nation's liberal ideals.